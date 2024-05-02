Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 532,261 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 804,884 shares.The stock last traded at $2.30 and had previously closed at $2.18.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANGI. StockNews.com upgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.73 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. Research analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $25,023.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,877.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,244 shares of company stock worth $85,643. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Angi by 44.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,430,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,031 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its stake in Angi by 377.0% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 6,284,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,764 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Angi by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,433,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 246,335 shares in the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP increased its position in Angi by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Angi by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 449,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 158,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

