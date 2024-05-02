Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Thursday, RTT News reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CODI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Compass Diversified from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Price Performance

Shares of CODI traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.17. 205,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,678. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.72. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $566.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.07 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 11.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Diversified

In other news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 7,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $187,149.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,991,471 shares in the company, valued at $199,147,457.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Diversified

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified

(Get Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.