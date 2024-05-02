Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.500-14.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.4 billion-$43.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.4 billion.

LLY stock traded down $14.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $762.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,902. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $762.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $669.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $724.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $414.31 and a 1 year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 59.28%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $885.00 target price (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

