Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.500-14.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.4 billion-$43.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.4 billion.
LLY stock traded down $14.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $762.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,902. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $762.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $669.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $724.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $414.31 and a 1 year high of $800.78.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 59.28%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
