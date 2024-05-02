IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Holdings Boosted by Coombe Bender & Co LLC

Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. IES comprises approximately 3.1% of Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Coombe Bender & Co LLC owned about 0.31% of IES worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IESC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of IES by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of IES by 12.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,106,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,893,000 after acquiring an additional 121,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 27.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IES by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IES alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $2,627,509.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,428,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,940,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $2,627,509.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,428,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,940,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $316,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,500,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,419,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,294 shares of company stock valued at $11,283,205 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

IES Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC traded up $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $134.13. The company had a trading volume of 61,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,050. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.31. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $139.46.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 4.41%.

IES Company Profile

(Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.