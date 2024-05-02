iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.4% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $21,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,301,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

IWO stock traded up $3.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $253.46. 207,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,937. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.28. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $273.76.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

