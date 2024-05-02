Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises about 2.3% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,989,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,987,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 282,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 23,199 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,359,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,533,000 after acquiring an additional 78,914 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.34. 4,876,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,154,603. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $18.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.51.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

