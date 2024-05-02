SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 215.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.07. The stock had a trading volume of 93,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,485. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.89. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.