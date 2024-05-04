BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,578,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 640,696 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $13,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 17,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 35.3% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 30,628 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Stolper Co boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 60,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BDJ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.14. 323,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,905. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $8.43.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.