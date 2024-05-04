Blur (BLUR) Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges

Blur (BLUR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 4th. Blur has a market cap of $32.71 million and $39.91 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blur token can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blur has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,581,458,447.4885845 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.40668975 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 229 active market(s) with $46,749,671.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

