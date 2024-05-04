Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) by 674.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,702 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 6.19% of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF worth $12,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 73,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,659,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NFTY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.45. 20,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,781. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $58.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average of $53.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

