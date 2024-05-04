Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $13,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 57.5% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS PJUL traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,523 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.58.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

