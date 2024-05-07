6,518 Shares in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Purchased by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 9.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,685,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,076,000 after buying an additional 408,295 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,451,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Exponent by 11.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 693,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,343,000 after buying an additional 71,074 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Exponent by 89.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 594,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after buying an additional 280,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exponent by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,025,000 after buying an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $335,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $335,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $152,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,902.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,558 shares of company stock valued at $753,402. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of EXPO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.68. 271,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,207. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.07. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $102.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

