Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.97. 348,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,856. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The company has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

