EdgeRock Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.36. 220,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,005. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.24 and a 12 month high of $57.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

