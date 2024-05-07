Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $440.32. The company had a trading volume of 30,920,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,561,238. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $321.32 and a 1-year high of $449.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

