Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 3,318 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,311,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,261,325. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.75. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

