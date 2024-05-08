Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Insider Steven J. Frisch Sells 2,554 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) insider Steven J. Frisch sold 2,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $271,030.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,304,907.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Plexus Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PLXS traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,473. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.00. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $114.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.96.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.75 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Plexus by 86,050.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

