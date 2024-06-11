Brokerages Set WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) PT at $191.17

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WCC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W lowered WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other WESCO International news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $90,861.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,457.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $852,923.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $90,861.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,457.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,754,960 shares of company stock worth $303,728,784. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,256,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in WESCO International by 16.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in WESCO International by 119.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in WESCO International by 20.1% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 40,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 76.8% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

WCC stock opened at $179.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.74. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $122.30 and a 1-year high of $195.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.13). WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.74%.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

