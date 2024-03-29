State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,837 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Welltower were worth $30,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,744,000. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.44. 3,519,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,881,090. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.76 and its 200-day moving average is $88.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.00, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $94.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.26%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

