AIA Group Ltd Increases Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,136,503,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at $481,016,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,847,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726,098 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,505,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.29.

CP traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $83.70. 1,109,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,622. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

