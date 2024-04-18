Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON) Stock Price Up 1%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €66.84 ($71.11) and last traded at €66.84 ($71.11). 25,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €66.20 ($70.43).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €69.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €69.85.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.