Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Invests $280,000 in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 18.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of U stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.43. 4,553,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,117,812. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on U

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $25,000.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 396,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,128,293.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $25,000.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 396,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,128,293.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $53,160.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 444,617 shares in the company, valued at $11,817,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,577,516. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Software Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.