Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Kape Technologies PLC (LON:KAPE – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 285 ($3.55) and last traded at GBX 285 ($3.55). Approximately 243,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,202,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 283 ($3.52).

Kape Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,900.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 285 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 285.

About Kape Technologies

Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

