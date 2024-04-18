Readystate Asset Management LP Sells 215,400 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Readystate Asset Management LP cut its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,072 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 215,400 shares during the quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 80,088 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 76,127 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 50,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.28. 7,948,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,406,291. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.11.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

