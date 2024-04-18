SFE Investment Counsel Sells 4,590 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

SFE Investment Counsel cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Corteva were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 58.5% during the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

Corteva Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $53.79. 845,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622,030. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $62.97.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.