John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,984 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMP. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 11.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Tompkins Financial

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 1,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.46 per share, with a total value of $100,011.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,454 shares in the company, valued at $426,588.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

TMP traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.72. The company had a trading volume of 94,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $658.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88 and a beta of 0.65. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $65.54.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $71.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.58 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tompkins Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tompkins Financial

About Tompkins Financial

(Free Report)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.