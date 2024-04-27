Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys 251 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.33. 201,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,755. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.70. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

