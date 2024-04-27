Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.850-10.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.7 billion-$15.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.0 billion. Tractor Supply also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.85-10.50 EPS.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $8.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,599,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,605. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $274.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.44 and its 200-day moving average is $226.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $248.17.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

