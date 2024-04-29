DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) is AtonRa Partners’ Largest Position

AtonRa Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,296 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. DexCom comprises approximately 2.0% of AtonRa Partners’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in DexCom were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in DexCom by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,480 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $274,241.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,974.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,375 shares of company stock valued at $25,530,859 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.81. 3,845,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.13 and a 200-day moving average of $118.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

