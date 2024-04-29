DIMO Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $24.18 Million (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, DIMO has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. DIMO has a total market cap of $24.18 million and $2.29 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIMO token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 48,318,147.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DIMO Profile

DIMO launched on December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone.

Buying and Selling DIMO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 216,679,954.77165174 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.31663556 USD and is up 4.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $3,115,436.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

