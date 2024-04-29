Steem (STEEM) Market Capitalization Hits $132.75 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Steem has a market cap of $132.75 million and approximately $12.56 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,972.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $463.39 or 0.00724362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00130948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009166 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00043186 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.44 or 0.00202343 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00056308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.00102025 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 460,841,789 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

