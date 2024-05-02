Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.40-8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.0-16.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.02 billion. Leidos also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.400-8.800 EPS.

LDOS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.17.

NYSE:LDOS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,562. Leidos has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $142.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.44 and a 200-day moving average of $114.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

