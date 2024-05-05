TCG Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,857 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XYLD stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.23. 463,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,753. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $41.54.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

