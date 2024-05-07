Aion (AION) Tops One Day Volume of $35.15

Aion (AION) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $35.15 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00089756 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00034058 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00014562 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003370 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001564 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

