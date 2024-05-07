Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 7,082 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,082 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRX. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 35.5% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 54,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $479,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

In other The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of GRX stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 19,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,368. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $10.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

