EdgeRock Capital LLC Takes Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. EdgeRock Capital LLC owned 0.16% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 198,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,145,000 after acquiring an additional 27,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.96. The stock had a trading volume of 248,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,377. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average is $47.90. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

