Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.34-4.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.72.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EA

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $130.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,378,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,431. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.50. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $256,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,199,731.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $1,684,636.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $256,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,199,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,087,143 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.