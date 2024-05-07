iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($3.13)-($2.71) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($3.64). The company issued revenue guidance of $815-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.81 million. iRobot also updated its Q2 guidance to ($1.81)-($1.74) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRBT. StockNews.com upgraded iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get iRobot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on iRobot

iRobot Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:IRBT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,812. iRobot has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $51.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter. iRobot had a negative net margin of 34.22% and a negative return on equity of 84.78%. The business had revenue of $307.54 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that iRobot will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $2,057,104.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,573.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iRobot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.