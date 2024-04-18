52,274 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Bought by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000. SFE Investment Counsel owned approximately 3.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,532. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $21.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1146 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

