Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th.
Medical Properties Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Medical Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 111.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.
Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.
