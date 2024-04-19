Creditcoin (CTC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $42.41 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001157 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $246.92 million and $42.41 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002281 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 331,783,609 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

