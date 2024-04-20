Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.350-4.750 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.35-4.75 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

APOG opened at $57.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.73. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $62.99.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,117 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,652 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,097,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,429,000 after purchasing an additional 53,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

