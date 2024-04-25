The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $5.00

The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

Hilliard Price Performance

OTC:HLRD opened at $400.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.45. Hilliard has a 1-year low of $315.00 and a 1-year high of $400.00.

About Hilliard

The Hilliard Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells industrial brakes and braking systems for customers worldwide. It offers liquid fuel filtration products for applications, such as filtration, emission control, ion exchange systems, heat treating, power generation, metalworking, transformers, power utilities, turbines, chemical plants, and more.

