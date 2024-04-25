The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $5.00

The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.
Hilliard Price Performance
OTC:HLRD opened at $400.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.45. Hilliard has a 1-year low of $315.00 and a 1-year high of $400.00.
About Hilliard
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hilliard
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Nucor Stock Earnings Riding the Steel Industry Wave
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Simpson Manufacturing: Buy This Future Dividend King While Down
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Is Boeing Stock About to Soar Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Hilliard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilliard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.