Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Bought by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Gildan Activewear worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,996,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $308,013,000 after purchasing an additional 168,601 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,075,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $333,082,000 after purchasing an additional 169,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,293,000 after buying an additional 97,924 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,739,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,128,000 after buying an additional 84,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,712,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,732,000 after buying an additional 29,193 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.95.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,448. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $38.87.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

