Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2011 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Grupo Bimbo’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance

Shares of BMBOY stock remained flat at $17.11 during trading hours on Friday. 68 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577. Grupo Bimbo has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $22.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $18.35.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

