Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2011 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Grupo Bimbo’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance
Shares of BMBOY stock remained flat at $17.11 during trading hours on Friday. 68 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577. Grupo Bimbo has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $22.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $18.35.
Grupo Bimbo Company Profile
