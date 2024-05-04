Merit Financial Group LLC Has $13.83 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,521 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $13,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

IUSB traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.82. 2,964,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,115. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.95. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1498 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

