Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.51 EPS

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $1.51, Briefing.com reports. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of RGA traded up $10.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.65. The stock had a trading volume of 810,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.47. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $133.13 and a 52 week high of $202.06.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.85.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

