Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 6,137 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.75. The company had a trading volume of 439,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,241. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $105.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.74 and a 200 day moving average of $96.36. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

