Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 718 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,011. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.57 and a 200 day moving average of $150.62. The company has a market cap of $113.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

