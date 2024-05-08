WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.30 and last traded at $85.24. Approximately 27,818 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 61,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.04.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 10.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 759,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,266,000 after acquiring an additional 68,729 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after purchasing an additional 26,541 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 899.5% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after buying an additional 123,656 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 88,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 83,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

